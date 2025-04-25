Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride set to raise funds for men’s health



THE Coffs Harbour leg of the worldwide Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) takes place on Sunday 18 May.

The vibe is retro and classic, with riders and pillion passengers donning dapper dress as they raise money and awareness for Movember.

Movember is a global charity that supports men’s health, including prostate cancer research and mental health initiatives.

This is the eighth DGR in Coffs Harbour and is led by Nana Glen’s Chris Duffy, who co-founded the Coffs chapter with Daniel Gibson,

“Last year we had 107 riders and raised $17,702,” Mr Duffy told News Of The Area.

“We’re aiming for around 100 riders and raising $20,000 this year.”

The Coffs DGR grand total, raised by 489 riders over eight years, is almost $73,000.

Getting dressed up is keenly encouraged as a point of difference for this worldwide event.

“The key word is dapper, which I guess is open to interpretation.

“Last year we had people in everything from tuxedos to elegant dresses and op-shop suits.

“It’s great if people make an effort as it adds so much to the atmosphere.”

The route remains a secret until registration.

“We are not allowed to publicise the ride route for insurance purposes, as only registered riders can [take part].”

However, Mr Duffy could share that the morning ride will travel from Coffs and head south this year.

“Distinguished ladies are also very welcome… we welcome all riders.”

For more information and to register, visit gentlemansride.com or look for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride on social media.

By Andrea FERRARI

