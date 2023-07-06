DJ Dangerwaves at Coffs Coast local libraries this school holiday

MIX it Like a DJ is a free workshop facilitated by local, long-time DJ, DJ Dangerwaves, and hosted by Bellingen, Dorrigo and Urunga libraries during the school holidays.

Bellingen Shire Council has secured the Regional Youth Winter Holiday Break grant, meaning the libraries will be putting on this unique event for free for teens.



Rowena Sierant, shire librarian told News Of The Area, “DJ Dangerwaves embodies the true spirit of supporting local talent, which is why I chose to collaborate with him.

“His remarkable contributions to our community and his exceptional artistry make him the perfect choice.

“We came up with the idea together and I know his passion for music will inspire our younger audiences and the collaboration will be a success,” she said.

With more than twenty years’ experience, local DJ Dangerwaves is looking forward to leading the sessions.

He is renowned for his sixth sense in reading what the dance floor craves.

“I like to seamlessly weave my sonic mathematics through genres and styles,” said DJ Dangerwaves.

Participants will decide on their favourite music genre and learn to mix their chosen tunes.

Using professional equipment, they will have fun aligning the beats, so the songs are in sync and sound just like a DJ.

All equipment will be supplied, and numbers are strictly limited.

These events will take place at Dorrigo Library on Tuesday 11 July, Bellingen Library on Wednesday 12 July and Urunga Library on Thursday 13 July from 2–4pm at each venue.

You can book your place online at www.crl.nsw.gov.au or by phoning your local library – Bellingen 6655 1744, Dorrigo 6657 2234 and Urunga 6655 6444.

The libraries acknowledge NAIDOC week for the school holidaying kids.

All three libraries are running an interactive quiz, each supported by a NAIDOC display withbooks participants can find the answers in, closing on Saturday 15 July 2023.

“I hope to see young people embracing the NAIDOC week events at the shire libraries,” said Rowena.

By Andrea FERRARI