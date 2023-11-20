Dominant Port Stephens Pythons show Suburban Division One cricket premiership credentials

REIGNING premiers Port Stephens Pythons have continued their dominance in the 2023-24 Newcastle District Suburban Cricket Division One competition.

The undefeated Pythons are entrenched in top spot after seven rounds and shaping well for further honours with their established crop of talent.

Leading run scorers Josh Moxey and Jarrod Moxey featured prominently in Port Stephens’ victory over the Hamilton-Wickham Rogue Scholars last weekend at King Park while the Eveleigh family trio of father Jason and sons Lleyton and Tyran helped engineer a win over Cardiff-Boolaroo’s The Garden Falcons at Walters Park.

“We’ve had a positive start to the season with all the boys contributing to our success,” a delighted Pythons team captain and Director of Cricket Josh Moxey told News Of The Area.

“It has proved an encouraging team effort with both bat and ball, laying the foundations for another enterprising campaign,” Josh revealed.

The Pythons rolled the Falcons for a paltry 68 with stalwart Jason Eveleigh grabbing 4-15 from a tidy seven over spell with his left arm orthodox spin bowling.

In a family treat, he was ably assisted by all rounder Lleyton (2-10 off five overs) and off spinner Tyran (2-15 off eight) plus Brock Hawley (2-23 off eight).

Port Stephens (5-69) reached their target in the 17th over with Jarrod Moxey compiling an unbeaten 30 off 42 balls with four boundaries and a six.

He shared an unbroken stand of 33 with Shawn Davies (13 not out) after the Pythons were reeling at 5-36.

Spin king Jason Eveleigh also shone against the Scholars, bagging 5-14 off twenty five balls to help rout the visitors for 90 with support from Hawley (2-15 off eight) and Blake Simpson (2-36 off eight).

Earlier the Port Stephens line up racked up 5-237 from their allotted 40 overs with dashing knocks from the Moxey brothers Jarrod (89) and Josh (41) and the capable Davies (44 not out off 23 balls).

The prolific Jarrod faced 80 deliveries and smashed thirteen boundaries and a six and shared a third wicket union of 90 with sibling Josh before he was run out just eleven runs shy of another deserved ton.

Davies was just as destructive – blasting two sixes and three boundaries in his whirlwind innings and combining with Jacobus Kritzinger (14 not out) for an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 45.

By Chris KARAS