Dominic King re-elected to Local Government NSW board for third time

BELLINGEN Shire Councillor Dominic King has been re-elected to the Board of Local Government NSW (LGNSW) for the third time at the recent Local Government Conference.

LGNSW’s role is to support and advocate on behalf of member councils to help strengthen and protect an effective, democratic system of local government across NSW.



Not a government department or agency, LGNSW represents the views of local government to both the state and federal governments.

This involves providing policy advice, management support and grants application assistance to members and empowering members to deliver quality services to meet the needs of their local community.

LGNSW also has an aim of enhancing community awareness and perception of local government.

Cr King says the organisation provides effective, responsive and accountable leadership on policy issues.

The LGNSW election is held every two years and delegates from 128 NSW councils vote for a president, treasurer, Vice President Metropolitan, Vice President Rural/Regional and seven directors from the city and the country.

“It is an honour to be re-elected to the board again and it means I can continue the work to advocate for a better deal for regional councils across the state,” Cr King said.

“Regional councils don’t have the same access to resources as the city councils, so pushing for extra funding has been a priority.”

Mr King said one aspect is resisting cost shifting from federal and state government to local government in areas such as social housing.

Cr King sits on the LGNSW Water Directorate for councils that manage their own water and sewage, assisting such councils to become drought prepared.

“It is important that there is a strong voice that understands not only the financial pressures on councils but also the impacts that a changing climate has on our infrastructure and communities.

“We need local solutions for a range of issues that we face and the State and Federal Government need to hear that they are best addressed by local councils and their communities.

“I look forward to continuing to being a voice on the board and in the parliament.”

By Andrew VIVIAN