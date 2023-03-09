Dorrigo CWA hall to be transformed into co-working space

MOVING with the times, the Dorrigo Country Women’s Association (CWA) Hall is one of five premises being upgraded into a co-working space providing affordable, equipped and shared community spaces for women in regional and rural parts of the state, through a NSW Government grant of 400,000 to the CWA of NSW.

“Dorrigo CWA branch has been selected to turn part of our rooms into a co-working space,” Dorrigo CWA President Julie Edmonds told News Of The Area.



“The Dorrigo co-working space is still very much a work in progress as we go about setting up the space.

“We will be putting in several desks and chairs, having high speed internet and audio-visual equipment.”

A part of the Dorrigo CWA rooms will be partitioned off for this purpose.

“It is a very exciting venture which will be available to everyone.

“We will be using a booking site to enable people to access the area.

“We are hoping to make this a very comfortable area for people to use,” she said.

Along with Dorrigo, the other four CWA halls to be reimagined into co-working spaces are in Braidwood, Walgett, Canowindra and North Star.

Each will be fitted out with the installation of high-speed internet connection, security access systems and office equipment.

“This project is the first of its kind and will have positive impacts on local businesses and the economy,” said Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor.

“The new co-working spaces will be available to all members of the community to hire for an affordable cost.

“The dedicated spaces can be accessed for a broad range of uses including remote working, training and education, information sessions and networking.

“The CWA of NSW has a 100-year history of supporting local communities and it is a privilege to be able to help more women across regional NSW through this funding.

“The last two years have been challenging for many but it has proven that we can transition from the office to working flexibly, even in the most remote locations of the state.

“These co-working spaces will provide flexible alternatives for women in regional and rural NSW to work, connect and collaborate.”

CWA of NSW CEO Danica Leys said the organisation is thrilled to be awarded the opportunity to create the co-working spaces in smaller regional, rural and remote communities across the state.

“In true CWA of NSW style this is a practical undertaking that will support these communities to grow remote working and learning opportunities, build collaborative networks, and connect with each other and their community more broadly,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI