Dorrigo nurses’ dedication wins NSW Health 2023 top team award

THE Nursing Unit at the Dorrigo Multipurpose Service has been named Team of the Year at the NSW Health 2023 Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

Dorrigo Nurse Manager Lynn Forsyth and team members Wendy Allison-Williams, Katharine Churchill and Karen Shirley proudly received the award at the 11th annual awards ceremony at Parliament House in Sydney on Thursday 16 November.



The NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards acknowledge the passion, dedication and contributions of nurses and midwives who positively impact the health outcomes of patients, women and families across NSW.

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick said the Dorrigo nursing team was highly deserving of the honour for their commitment and compassion in providing exceptional care to all patients.

“The small yet exemplary team of committed nursing professionals work tirelessly for the needs of the rural community.

“They nurture supportive teamwork and champion professional development, identifying ways to meet gaps in skill or services so staff members and patients can access necessary care and training close to home.

“From the Assistants in Nursing to the Nurse Unit Managers, the team’s willingness and cooperative spirit is inspirational.”

Health Minister Ryan Park extended his sincere congratulations to the 29 award winners and finalists.

“The professional achievements, compassion and dedication on display yesterday were nothing short of remarkable,” Ryan Park.

“I also want to thank all of our nurses and midwives across the state for the skill, professionalism, and heartfelt care they provide each and every day to the people of NSW.”

NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce congratulated the winners and finalists in this year’s Excellence Awards, acknowledging the many nurses and midwives who were nominated from across rural and regional NSW.

“The opportunity to celebrate the excellence and achievements of NSW Health nurses and midwives, many of whom travelled long distances to attend last night in-person, is a real highlight and I am so pleased for all the winners,” Susan said.

NSW Health Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Jacqui Cross said it is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the outstanding work nurses and midwives do every day.

“These awards represent a significant opportunity to take a moment to stop, reflect and recognise the commitment, compassion, innovation and exceptional care being provided to the people of NSW by our nurses and midwives,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI