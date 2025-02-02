Dorrigo Rotary ready to roll with Dahlia Ball fundraiser



PREPARATIONS for the Dorrigo Rotary Dahlia Ball began in December and are full steam ahead.

Inspired by the success of the Dorrigo Rotary Mother’s Day Ball and Dahlia Day, the event will take place on Saturday 8 February at 6.30pm in the Dorrigo Community Hall.



“When we set the date, the committee was formed with members from Dorrigo Rotary, Dorrigo UHA and Dance in Dorri-go,” Dorrigo Rotary spokesperson Sara Hankin told News Of The Area.

Proceeds will go to the UHA Dorrigo Hospital to purchase equipment.

Having unsuccessfully applied for a grant to stage the ball, “we had to think carefully about how to put together our event while also raising funds for a critical care bed,” Ms Hankin said.

They booked the hall, set the date and decided upon Barry Noble for the musical entertainment.

Costs and fundraising had to be covered by ticket sales, raffle and auction items and monetary donations.

Catering is being carried out by the committee.

There’s a complimentary glass of bubbles or punch on arrival and a charcuterie board on each table.

“A sumptuous supper of hot and cold savoury and sweet bites will be served about 8pm, tea/coffee and a licensed bar is available all evening.

The dress code is “Dorrigo formal.”

Decorations will include a plethora of dahlia blooms all around the hall, which will be lit by lamps and fairy lights.

The committee hit the pavements marketing the event in January and will continue for another week to raise awareness and collect raffle and auction items.

“This is ongoing and [it’s] not too late to contribute or donate.

“As a fundraiser we decided to keep the tickets more affordable at $50 each to help encourage sales.”

By Andrea FERRARI