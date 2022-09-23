Dorrigo Show Young Woman Competition winners to be announced

THE DORRIGO Show 2023 Young Woman competition has been judged and the winner will be announced at the Dorrigo Show Ball on Saturday 8 October 2022.

The judging afternoon tea was held on Saturday 17 September with three young ladies entered for the prestigious title.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The three participants are Savanna Harris, Hannah Sinclair and Leah Sinclair,” Jade Taylor (nee Cochran), current holder of the Young Woman of the Year Award, told News Of The Area.

“The winner is not announced yet but will be at the Dorrigo Show Ball in October.

“Savanna works on a dairy farm in Dorrigo, Hannah has her own cake baking and decorating business, and Leah works in a pharmacy.

“The judges reported that all the girls did a great job,” said Jade.

Judging was held at the Food Angel Cafe in Dorrigo.

The judges were Kelso Looker from Armidale, Rita Williams from Armidale and Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Councillor Jo Brotherton.

The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition aims to find a young woman to act as an ambassador for rural NSW with her role involving many official and informal duties both at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and during her travels interstate and overseas.

The local competitions are happening all around the state, which will be followed by Zone Finals and ultimately the announcement of the competition in 2023.

The Competition encourages the participation and subsequent awareness of rural women’s contribution and involvement in both local communities and rural NSW.

It is most important the entrants have a genuine interest in, and knowledge of, rural NSW.

In 1962, 20 young ladies entered the first so-called Showgirl Competition.

The winner, Miss Margaret McKay, the late Mrs Margaret Pennefather, a RAS Councillor, was awarded a silver tray and $200 cash as first prize.

The competition has come a long way in 50-plus years and now almost 300 young women annually enter the competition throughout NSW with competitions being held at over 100 Show Societies.

The competition plays a significant role in the overall development of rural youth in Australia and is well supported by entrants, sponsors and organisers.

The contestants meet other young women from rural NSW and gain great insights and personal development through this experience.

By Andrea FERRARI