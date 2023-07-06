Dorrigo’s market and vehicles on show Saturday

MADE in Dorrigo Street Market combines with Baffy’s Show and Shine this weekend in Dorrigo.

On Saturday from 9am to 2pm the markets open and, as part of the festivities, a section of Hickory Street will be closed from 9am onwards.

Discover a diverse range of locally-crafted arts and crafts, showcasing the unique talents of our local vendors.

Explore handmade and locally-grown products that reflect the essence of the local community.

Take your time to enjoy the warm country hospitality while sipping on a freshly brewed coffee or sampling delicious treats from one of the many local food stalls.

Don’t miss Baffy’s Show and Shine, where an impressive display of cars and motorcycles will be showcased, ranging from the exotic to the more everyday models.

All entered participants will have the chance to compete for the coveted People’s Choice prize money.

The Dorrigo Street Market and Baffy’s Show and Shine for a day filled with community spirit, creativity, and the thrill of beautiful vehicles on display.