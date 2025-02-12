Doug Blanch in solid golf win



DOUG Blanch turned in a solid performance on Saturday 8 February at the Gloucester Golf Course to win in B grade ahead of visitor Clint Paton.

Ben Veitch and Blake Murray won in A and C grades respectively.

There was a good-sized field for the Avon Valley Concreting sponsored day with the course in good condition and a welcome return to “play it as it lies” conditions.

The event was an Individual Stableford and the winner in A grade was Ben Veitch with 36 points on a count back from Phil Bowden, also scoring 36.

The top round of the day went to Doug Blanch in B grade, with his 40 points clear of Mallee visitor and runner up Clint Paton, 39.

In C grade it was another countback that gave Blake Murray the nod over Kev Arney, both scoring 36 points.

The best women’s score on the day was that of Anne Wand who finished with 35 points.

Balls in the associated ball competition were won by Doug Blanch 40, Clint Paton 39, Paul Garland 38, Mark Stone 37, Ben Veitch, Phil Bowden, Blake Murray, Kev Arney and Brendon Murray 36 and Anne Wand 35.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Steve Burns in A grade and Mitch Pinch in C grade; they finished 467 cm and 210 cm from the hole respectively.

Anne Wand was closest among the women competitors at 602 cm from the flagstick.

At the 6th and 15th holes it was A-grader Steve Macdonald, 185 cm, and B grader John Parish, 117 cm, who took the NTP trophies home as did Lesly Harrison for the competition’s women golfers at 293 cm.

The long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Stacey Groves, Brendon Murray, Norm Pinch and Debbie Sate.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 7 February was won by the consistent Peter Markey who scored 18 Stableford points. Balls were won by Derek Wand 17, Will Bosma and Mark Stone 15; Rob Moore and Anne Wand, 14, picked up the last two balls by virtue of a countback from the field.

On Saturday 15 February the Gloucester Golfers will be playing an Individual Stableford in the form of the Annual Derros Day.

The following Saturday there will be another Individual Stableford this time sponsored by the Lower North Coast District Golf Association.

By Peter WILDBLOOD