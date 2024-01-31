Dr Grahame Douglas recognised with AM for bushfire mitigation and research work



IN RECOGNITION of his significant service to the community through bushfire governance, research and mentoring roles, Korora resident Dr Grahame Douglas has been named a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division.

“The recognition is both a shock and surprise as well as a culmination of years of effort,” Mr Douglas told News Of The Area.



“I wake in the morning aiming to improve things for the future.

“The recognition also helps understand how we are impacting on our environment and the need to address climate change as a priority, which is having a major effect on the Mid North Coast.

“I have been researching and trying to make an impact for over 30 years in the area of bushfire impacts on improving the resilience of communities, people and the environment.

“I have been a community representative on various forums as well as an academic and researcher.

“For me, our natural environment is a blessing, yet it can have a devastating impact on individuals and communities.”

Mr Douglas’ biography is lengthy and filled with memberships to land, conservation and wildlife organisations, as well as bushfire advisory committees.

Over his life he has co-authored and authored numerous papers and publications discussing solutions for bushfire-prone areas.

He has worked extensively with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, starting in 1996-2003 as a Senior Environment Officer, then in the Department of Bush Fire Services, moving to Manager Community Hazards Management (2003-2006), then Manager Natural Environment Services (2006-2010) and Coordinator, Climate Change and Sustainability (2010-2012).

Current memberships of professional associations include: Bushfire Protection Association of Australia, the International Association of Wildland Fire, the Australian Conservation Foundation, the World Commission on Protected Areas, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Mr Douglas has been recognised with numerous prestigious awards throughout his working life.

These include: Meritorious Service Award, Fire Protection Association of Australia, 2017; Service Medal, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, 2009; Commissioner’s Commendation – Manager, Planning Services, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, 2004 and Frazer Environment Australia Day Award, Liverpool Council, 1994.

By Andrea FERRARI