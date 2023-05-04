Dr Liz May receives NSW Rural Scholarship

COFFS Harbour’s Dr Liz May has been honoured as one of 24 recipients of the 2023 NSW Rural Scholarship Program.

Dr May works at Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she is training to become a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology.



Targeted at current and future leaders, the one-year NSW Rural Scholarship connects women from all ages and backgrounds in regional, remote and rural communities to a large, like-minded network that helps them develop leadership skills as they progress to the next stage of their career, achieving their professional goals.

As a finalist, Dr May attended the Future Women Leadership Summit in Sydney in March as part of the 2023 NSW Women’s Week celebrations.

Speaking about winning the scholarship, Dr May told News Of The Area, “This program enables me to access networking opportunities, a mentoring program and learn leadership, management and career guidance skills which are not a specialty of medical school.

“It’s equipping me with a set of skills which will be really valuable in the future.”

Originally from Tamworth and now calling Sawtell home, Liz says she loves her life on the Coffs Coast.

“Coffs was always our holiday destination, so living here is a dream.

“For part of my training I will have to move, but ultimately, I would love to move back to this region as a specialist, once I qualify and can get stuck into developing more community-based health programs.

“I’m particularly interested in access to contraception and early pregnancy services.

“Coffs has quite a high teenage pregnancy rate so it would be great to have offers of early intervention here,” she said.

“People are doing incredible things out there; it is motivating and exciting to see what other women are achieving,” she said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said regional women like Dr May are the lifeblood of so many local communities.

“Dr May is training as a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology and has a passion for regional healthcare,” Mr Singh said.

“Dr May hopes to connect with like-minded women and access one-on-one mentoring so she can further her career.

“She already goes above and beyond for our community, and this program will boost her leadership potential as she inspires the next generation of local leaders.”

The cohort participating in this program reflects both the creativity and diversity of women in rural, remote and regional NSW, while offering practical support and advice.

To find out more, visit: https://futurewomen.com/rural-womens-scholarship/.

By Andrea FERRARI