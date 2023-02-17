Draft Movement and Place Strategy open for comment

COFFS Coast residents are urged to contribute to the Draft Coffs Harbour Movement and Place Strategy, which has been led by the City of Coffs Harbour in collaboration with Transport for NSW and NSW Government agencies.

The Draft Strategy outlines the design, planning and delivery of transport networks over the next 20 years and locals are being asked to help shape how the Council can improve the way people travel around the local government area (LGA) – whether that’s walking, cycling, driving or catching a bus – and how the streets can be made even more attractive places to live and work.



It is now out for comment until close of business on 27 February 2023.

Chris Chapman, City of Coffs Harbour Director Sustainable Communities, said, “We’re aiming to capitalise on the opportunities opening up in the coming years to revitalise and improve our neighbourhoods and retail areas through the use of technology and transport choices.

“We want to be smart about how we move people.

“We want to make it safe and convenient for people to walk, cycle or catch a bus and create spaces where our kids can scoot to school and seniors can get around easily.

“The draft strategy doesn’t drill down into plans for individual areas; it’s about setting a direction to achieve our aims, so we want to hear what the people who will be travelling through, or living around our local streets want to see happen.”

Mr Chapman said it is important to make clear that the Strategy is the big picture and any projects undertaken based on the Strategy’s goals are subject to the City being able to secure the necessary funding.

The Draft Coffs Harbour Movement and Place Strategy sets out a number of goals summarised as 10 Big Moves, which include supporting ‘15-minute neighbourhoods’, improving our walking and cycling networks, investing in our blue and green grid, improving our public transport services and planning for beyond the Bypass.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “With big changes on the horizon for our local transport network, the Draft strategy looks to set a future direction for our city.

“I encourage all Coffs Coast residents to have their say.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the plan would map out future transport in the Coffs Harbour Region.

“The NSW Government is getting on with building the infrastructure that matters to make daily life easier for people travelling in and around Coffs Harbour.

“The new Coffs Harbour Bypass will reduce congestion through the CBD and support the goals outlined in this draft Coffs Harbour Draft Movement and Place Strategy.”

Residents can provide their thoughts via an online survey and submissions form on the Have Your Say website at www.haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/movement-and-place-strategy, by email to coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au or by sending written comments to Locked Bag 155, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.

By Andrew VIVIAN