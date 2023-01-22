Dramatic arrests made after water pursuit in Macksville

POLICE have charged two men, including one wanted on outstanding warrants, following a dramatic water pursuit.

About 10am on Saturday 14 January 2023, officers from Mid North Coast Police District received information regarding the location of a wanted man.



Local police, with assistance from the Marine Area Command, the Dog Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol, attended Gumma Reserve and commenced a search of the location.

A short time later, two men were seen exiting bushland nearby and entering a boat near Warrell Point.

The boat was pursued by the Marine Area Command after it failed to stop when directed, before the men abandoned it on a riverbank west of Macksville, where they fled on foot.

Following a short foot pursuit, two men, aged 29 and 27, were arrested in a nearby farm paddock in Wilson Road and both were taken to Macksville Police Station.

The 29-year-old man was charged with four outstanding warrants relating to traffic and further domestic violence-related offences.

The 27-year-old man was charged with hindering police in the execution of their duty, breach of bail, operating as master of a vessel without a licence, not carrying specified safety equipment, operating an unregistered vessel, and operating a vessel not displaying a registration number.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Sunday 15 January 2023.

Investigations are continuing.