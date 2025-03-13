Dredger reports for duty on the Myall River



A LONG-AWAITED dredger has arrived on the Myall River, just days after reports of a ferry hitting sand on its journey to Tea Gardens from Nelson Bay.

It is anticipated the vessel will remove over 100,000m3 of sand from the Lower Myall River system.



Work will be conducted in three stages, the first being the stretch from Corrie Island to the Singing Bridge.

The second stage will target Corrie Channel, and the third the Eastern Channel.

Removed sand will be deposited on the stockpile at Winda Woppa and used to replenish erosion on Jimmys Beach.

MidCoast Council will manage the project, anticipating works will be completed between July and October 2025.

The Myall River Action Group (MRAG) has welcomed the arrival of the dredger, praising both Council and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington for their roles in furthering the project.

“It was the determination of MidCoast Council and the welcome perseverance of our State representative Kate Washington, who secured the additional funding allowing all three stages of the project to begin,” said MRAG spokesperson Gordon Grainger.

A long-term advocate for protection of the Myall River, Mr Grainger said the dredge program would have a “major influence”.

“Not only does it provide safe travel between Nelson Bay and a major contributor to our tourism trade, it also has a major influence in the estuary ecology.”

Mr Grainger is also seeking to promote the importance of the Eastern Channel in maintaining river and estuary health.

“It is vital that authorities understand the return of the ‘natural’ or Eastern Channel provides the system with fresh oceanic waters that in turn provide us with a healthy marine life,” he said.

“The eastern entrance was the official channel into the Myall system, servicing the Tea Gardens port, and was allowed to be choked with sand.

“On again being recognised as an official channel, it becomes the responsibility of State Government to maintain access, which in turn will provide cheaper, faster access as well as a healthy ecosystem.”

