Driver washed into the flooded Barnard River after ‘water rose in seconds’



EMERGENCY services were called to the Bretti Reserve camping area on Saturday evening after a man was swept into the swollen Barnard River, however witnesses dispute claims he drove into the floodwater.

“We do have reports that an elderly gentleman tried to cross the flooded causeway with a caravan, and he has been washed away into the floodwaters,“ said NSW State Emergency Service Deputy Commissioner Deb Platz.



Police media also suggested that the man had attempted to drive across a flooded causeway.

However in comments posted on Facebook, fellow camper Nadia Buller said, “He was already on his way out to higher ground when the water rose within seconds.

“He did not deliberately drive into floodwaters.

“Out of respect for this man, my husband tried his best to help him.”

Sheree Gourly added, “he didn’t drive into the causeway, he was swept away trying to leave.

“Have a heart for the poor man and all the people that unfortunately witnessed it and couldn’t do a thing to help.”

Officers from the Manning Great Lakes Police District established a command post close to the scene and commenced an operation involving PolAir, the State Emergency Service (SES) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS).

As of Monday morning, the vehicles had been located but it remained unclear whether the driver was inside.

The search was set to continue as floodwaters receded.

Like much of the Mid North Coast, Gloucester was drenched by over 100mm of rain on Saturday 29 March.

It resulted in a sharp rise in nearby river levels, including the Barnard River on Thunderbolts Way, just to the west of Gloucester, which broke its banks around 10pm Saturday.

“An estimated 22 people were safe but unable to leave the campground, which was surrounded by floodwaters,” police said in a statement.

“A PolAir crew landed on the campground about 3am [Sunday] and confirmed the campers were safe and did not want to be evacuated.”

However, this suggestion is also in dispute.

“I was there, one of the 22 campers caught in the flood and at no point did we say that we didn’t want to be evacuated,” Tiff Jane posted.

Elsewhere, the Gloucester River at Gloucester peaked at 4.50 metres around 6pm Saturday evening, with minor flooding.

Locals were advised by the SES to monitor conditions.

Emergency services remind drivers not to enter floodwaters.

By John WATTS