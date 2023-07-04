Drivers told: check beach permits

CHECK the renewal date on your beach permit, as last year’s annual permits were changed to expire 12 months from the date of purchase.

This means everyone now has an individual expiry date they need to check, and they will have the option to wait before they renew their permit if they do not plan to drive on the beach anytime soon.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This change has allowed more flexibility for beach drivers to manage their beach permits”, said MidCoast Council’s manager – major assessment and regulatory services, Adam Matlawski.

The 12-month period for each annual beach permit applies from the date you make your payment. It will expire on the same date the following year.

Beach permits cost $100 for 12 months and $50 for pensioners and senior card holders.

Thirty-day permits are available for $60.

Beach permit fees assist in maintaining access points, dune rehabilitation and weed control.

“Beach permits are important because they allow the community to enjoy beaches in a responsible manner that respects other beach users,” said Mr Matlawski.

A MidCoast Council beach access vehicle permit allows you to drive on a range of beaches in the local council area.

When applying for a beach permit, you must agree to the rules that outline where and when you can access the beach.

A valid and current beach vehicle permit must be clearly displayed on the bottom passenger side of the vehicle windscreen. The vehicle registration must be clearly written on the label.

All vehicles must be registered with the Roads and Maritime Services. Drivers must hold a current driver’s licence applicable to the vehicle they are driving.

A National Parks and Wildlife pass does not allow people to drive on beaches.

For a full list of beach vehicle access points and permit rules, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Sport-and-recreation/Beaches-and-public-pools/Driving-on-beaches