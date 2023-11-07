Driving EV charging into regional tourism hot spots

APPLICATIONS are now open for small to medium regional tourism businesses in Port Stephens to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

Successful applicants will receive 75 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing up to four charge points at each site.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Around 3,000 EV chargers will be installed at tourism destinations under the $10 million allocated for round two of the Destination Charging Program.

Destinations could include motels, wineries, cafes, restaurants, natural attractions, visitor information centres, museums, zoos and local government facilities.

Following the successful rollout of the chargers across the state, a series of EV tourist drives will be developed to promote EV travel across NSW.

Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe said, “Providing EV charging plugs at regional destinations across our state will help make ‘range anxiety’ a concern of the past and give more drivers confidence to make EV purchases.

“More EVs on the roads is an important part of the decarbonisation of our transport system and essential to meeting our net zero by 2050 target.”

Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said, “Regional residents as well as tourists deserve to have the confidence to be able to purchase EVs knowing the required charging infrastructure is available to them locally.”

More detail can be found at www.energy.nsw.gov.au/EVdestinationgrants