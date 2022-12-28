Duffs and Wormo play The Longest Day golf fundraiser

CANCER survivor Colin Wormleaton and his mate Neil Duffus combined their enthusiasm for golf with a passion for Cancer Council fundraising when they played 72 holes on Monday 12 December.

The duo, aka Duffs and Wormo, have participated in The Longest Day charity fundraiser since its inception five years ago.

With the backing of Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, Duffs and Wormo have this year raised more than $4000 for Cancer Council’s research, support and prevention programs.

The cause is one that is close to Wormo.

He was diagnosed with Stage Four melanoma seven years ago and through targeted therapy he is here to tell the story… and play golf.

Wormo is quick to deflect from discussing his six-monthly CT scans and how cancer has changed his life, preferring to boast about his golfing prowess.

“I nearly got a hole-in-one on the 18th, the ball hit the pin (flagstick),” he said.

“And I’d had six birdies by the time I’d finished 54 holes.”

The friendship between Duffs and Wormo is evident as they continually trade comments and jibes, but just as evident is their commitment to The Longest Day and their competitive natures.

A couple of years ago the duo played 101 holes for The Longest Day, simply because Brad Fortescue played 100 holes at the Macksville Country Club.

Retired prison officer Duffs, who joked he spent 30 years in jail, is already planning for The Longest Day in 2023.

“Next year, after 72 holes of golf, I want to play 72 ends of bowls,” Duffs said.

Donations to Duffs and Wormo’s The Longest Day webpage are still being taken at www.longestday.org.au/fundraisers/duffsandwormo

Wormo will continue to raise money for Cancer Council when he shaves his head and beard at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club at 2pm on 4 March next year.