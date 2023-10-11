Dumping dangerous plants is destroying our dunes

PEOPLE who dump unwanted plants on local sand dunes risk destroying the dunes themselves, environmentalists have warned.

President of Myall Koala and Environment Group Richard Streamer said, “This senseless and lazy act of dumping garden waste is done with no regard to our local environment which we all love.”



Of the many and varied invasive weeds found in this area, the main culprits have been mother of millions, bitou bush, cassias and asparagus fern.

But the most dangerous weed found along the dunes has been the agave plants, which are spreading after being dumped by residents.

Bitou Busters volunteers have been working to eradicate this popular ornamental garden plant from the dunes.

As well as forcing out Australian plants and animals, their dangerous skin-piercing spikes and poisonous sap are risks to human safety.

They have worked along The Boulevarde dunes at Jimmys Beach at Winda Woppa for most of this year.

Small plants can be manually removed, but larger plants need to be cut off and the stumps treated with herbicide as they will re-shoot from any roots left in the ground.

Once removed they are transported to the local Waste Transfer Station to deal with.

At the most recent weeding session, 150kgs of agave was removed.

The sharp tip of an agave leaf easily penetrates the skin and immediately releases irritants that cause sudden pain and long-lasting soreness, which is a significant hazard for people, pets and native animals.

Mr Streamer is urging local gardeners to stop dumping their unwanted plants in the bush.

Dumping in bushland is illegal and can attract considerable fines, he said.

“Please dispose of your garden waste and all rubbish in general, correctly.’’