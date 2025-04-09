Dungog Archies ‘Faces and Places’ art exhibition opens



“FACES and Places”, an art exhibition incorporating the annual “Dungog Archies”, opened on Friday evening at the Dungog Arts Society gallery.

For the first time, the “Dungog Archies”, sponsored by The Medical Practice Dungog, formed part of a larger and more diverse exhibition of art and craft works.



While the “Faces” part of the title features portraits and caricatures of local identities, the “Places” part showcases Dungog Shire landscapes.

This year, the winning “Places” painting was by Dungog artist Gaye Shield.

It will be acquired by the Medical Practice, where it will hang alongside previous years’ winners.

First Prize in the “Faces” category went to Robyn Bailey for her portrait of Gaye Shield and her dog Lizzie.

The competitions were judged by artist Susan Webb.

The Open, 3D and Photography categories of the Visual Arts section feature an assortment of subjects.

Rachel Saunders’ winning photograph of leadlight glass in Dowling Street is especially eye-catching.

The Craft section has Textiles, Ceramics and its own Open category, which includes a quirky gnome and Bec Tower’s dragon ear cuffs.

Junior artists and artisans also won prizes for their works.

Charlotte Niblock won first and second place in the Junior Open section.

Secretary of Dungog Arts Society Lorraine Wiseman, said that the evening was “very enjoyable”.

She thanked the small, core group of members who worked so hard behind the scenes, as well as the local businesses who sponsored the show.

The exhibition was officially opened by Cr Michael Dowling with he and fellow councillor Alexandria Carruthers presenting the awards to the winning artists and artisans.

Cr Dowling was also represented in a portrait and a prizewinning caricature in the “Faces” section.

Guests were entertained by local musicians Jim and Meera Jarvis and Rachel Butcher.

This exhibition runs for three months at 266 Dowling Street, Dungog.

By Lisa WISEMAN

