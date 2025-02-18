Dungog Care & Share group celebrates 30th anniversary.



DUNGOG and District Neighbourcare recently hosted a heartwarming celebration at the Dungog Day Care Centre to commemorate the Care & Share group’s 30th anniversary.

This milestone event brought together past and present members, community supporters, and local dignitaries for a joyful morning of reflection, connection, and appreciation.



Care & Share, a social support service proudly operated by Neighbourcare, began in 1995 through a collaborative effort between local community members and the Uniting and Baptist churches.

With the support of the Hunter Volunteer Centre, dedicated volunteers were trained to help facilitate the group’s activities.

Since then, the group has become a cherished part of the local community, providing seniors with opportunities for friendship, personal development, and social engagement.

Lurline Trustum, a retired, long-serving Neighbourcare staff member and much-loved community personality, delivered an address that recounted the group’s inspiring journey.

“It all started with a simple idea: creating a space where older people in Dungog could come together for fellowship, friendship, and learning.

“To see it thriving 30 years later is truly heartwarming.

“The commitment of volunteers, Neighbourcare’s leadership, and members’ dedication have made this group a pillar of our community.

“I am incredibly proud to see original members Betty, Gordon, and Dawn still actively involved,” said Ms Trustum. Over the years, Care & Share has become an integral part of Neighbourcare’s service offerings, available through both Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP) and Home Care Package (HCP) funding.

The group continues to foster meaningful connections and enrich the lives of local seniors.

Cherylin Brown, General Manager of Neighbourcare, emphasised the ongoing importance of Care & Share.

“This milestone is evidence of the power of community and the enduring value of social connection.

“Care & Share is more than just a group. It’s a lifeline for many seniors who find friendship, purpose, and joy through its activities.

“Neighbourcare is proud to support and nurture this service, and we look forward to many more years of Care & Share making a positive impact,” said Ms Brown.

The celebration featured light refreshments, heartfelt speeches, and a chance for attendees to share memories and stories.