Dungog hearts and footsteps to align this Anzac Day



RESIDENTS across the Dungog Shire are invited to gather in solemn reflection and remembrance as the sun rises on Anzac Day 2025.

Services are being held throughout the region, to honour the courage, sacrifice, and enduring spirit of our servicemen and women.



Dawn services will commence at 5:30am on Friday 25 April, at three locations – Dungog RSL, Paterson War Memorial, and Clarence Town Bowling Sport and Recreation Club.

These early morning ceremonies, steeped in tradition, offer a poignant opportunity to pause in silence and remember those who served.

In Dungog, attendees are invited to remain after the service for the traditional “Gunfire Breakfast” at the RSL Club, a gesture of community camaraderie and remembrance.

Meanwhile, in both Paterson and Clarence Town, marches will follow the dawn services, leading locals to their town memorials in tribute to the fallen.

The Gresford community will gather later in the morning, with a march stepping off at 10:30am, culminating in a commemorative service at the School of Arts.

Dungog will also host a mid-morning service, beginning at 10:45am, which will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony – an act of quiet reflection and gratitude.

“Anzac Day remains one of Australia’s most sacred national occasions; a time not only to honour those who have served and continue to serve, but to reflect on the values they fought to protect – mateship, resilience, and sacrifice,” a representative of Dungog Council said.

Whether you rise before dawn, march in memory, or simply pause in thought, all members of the community are encouraged to take part in marking this important day.

Let us come together as a shire to remember them.

Lest we forget.

By Shannon BENTON