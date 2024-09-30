Dunn wins women’s novelty golf



THE Gloucester Ladies Golf played a three-clubs-plus-putter event on Wednesday 25 September and Margaret Dunn ignored the obvious limitations suggested by the terms of the competition and turned in a solid round for a win.

The event was sponsored by Gloucester’s McRae’s Fashion Centre.

A three-club event creates the potential for mind games to start even before the first ball is hit.

Which of the permitted normal 14 clubs to select?

One to get some length off the tee, and a hybrid for some fairway shots?

Then the decision between a wedge for near the green or a 7-iron for further out?

Players didn’t quite pick the right clubs last year but can’t recall precisely what they were. The scene is set for a low score!

The extra run on the course helped all the players, although the bunkers seemed harder than usual to navigate out, especially since no one opted to include a sand wedge in their club selection.

To putt from off the green also became an easier decision.

In the event, the scores suggested that no one really needed 14 clubs to play the game.

Margaret Dunn led the field with a winning score of 36 Stableford points; balls were won by Myrelle Fraser and Anne Wand on 35 points, with Carolyn Davies picking up the last ball offered with her 33 points by virtue of a count back.

The Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Carolyn Davies at the 4th and 13th holes and by Gai Falla at the 6th and 15th holes.

The Gloucester Ladies will be playing a Four Ball Multiplier on Wednesday 2 October sponsored by Rhonda Nightingale; the following week there will be an Individual Stableford as the Monthly Medal Playoff event for the year.

By Peter WILDBLOOD