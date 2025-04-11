Easter fun at the Hunter Wetlands Centre



EXPECT egg-citing activities, bunny visits and family fun all around at the Hunter Wetlands Centre’s Easter Fun Day on Easter Saturday.

Hunter families are invited to hop into the Centre from 9.30am-1.00pm on 19 April for a morning packed with Easter fun and adventure.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The annual Easter Fun Day is the Centre’s biggest family event of the year.

From faceprinting and jumping castles to craft activities and reptile encounters there’s something to delight kids of all ages and plenty to keep the grown ups smiling too.

Kids and parents can fuel up with a sausage sizzle, a meal at the Wetlands Cafe, or bring their own food for a picnic on the grass.

The main activities finish at 1pm but families who want to extend the adventure are welcome to stay on and enjoy the Centre’s nature trails until 4pm.

“This is one of our most loved community events,” said General Manager James Wilson.

“Easter Fun Day is the one day a year we go all out for families.

“Our team of volunteers love seeing the joy on kids’ faces and they work hard to put together a value-packed program.”

Money raised on the day goes towards the Centre’s vital environmental conservation work and wildlife care.

“It’s fun with a purpose,” said Mr Wilson.

“As a volunteer-run, not for profit organisation, every ticket sold helps us care for this incredible place.”

Located in Shortland, the Hunter Wetlands Centre is internationally recognised as a wetlands of significance.

The 45 hectare site contains a variety of natural wetlands ecosystems and is visited by 200 species of birds annually. Most recently the critically endangered Regent Honeyeater was spotted on the grounds.

Visit the Centre’s website for tickets.