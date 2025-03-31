Easter Sunday rodeo to bring top horses and riders to Dungog



ON Easter Saturday, 19 April, the Dungog Rodeo is on again, with competitions and entertainment for people of all ages.

From 9am until midnight, the showground will be packed with locals and visitors enjoying the excitement in the ring, as well as market stalls, food and music from live band “Hurricane Fall”.

However, humans, competitors, officials and spectators are just a small part of the show.

Without the horses and other animals, there would be no rodeo.

This year, the rodeo committee is bringing two champion bucking horses to the event.

They are Rick Wilson’s “Pit Boss”, ABCRA Saddle Bronc of the Year 2024, and the mare “Nightshade”, 2023 Bareback Horse of the Year and grand-daughter of the famous bucking mare “Fatal Attraction”.

“Pit Boss” in particular is a popular horse for riders, with a well-earned reputation for making top competitors look even better – if they stay on.

This year, the committee is upping the ante by increasing prize money to draw the best riders.

The winner of the Saddle Bronc competition alone will receive $6000, with increased amounts for the novice events to encourage newer competitors.

Rick Wilson, owner of some of Australia’s best bucking horses, and the Hunter Valley’s renowned Fitzsimmons brothers, will provide stock for the rodeo.

Their stock and the best riders will make for a great spectacle and help the rodeo committee raise more for local causes like junior sports teams.

The rodeo also supports local businesses by sourcing anything needed locally, such as fencing panels or food.

Rodeo committee member Peter Carlon said, “we’re here for the local people”.

Last year the Rodeo gave $40,000 back to the community, including to Dungog Palliative Care.

Its volunteers were able to purchase oxygen concentrators.

This year the committee hopes to exceed last year’s crows of 3400.

For more information, visit facebook.com/dungogrodeoau.

By Lisa WISEMAN

