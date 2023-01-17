Eclectic art trail growing across Port Stephens

THE suburbs of Port Stephens are in the midst of an art explosion; with garage doors, homes and gardens adorned with displays of unique creative flair.

From sculptures to murals, in private homes and in public spaces like Soldiers Point Marina, there are artworks to track down and enjoy, each one adding to a unique trail that is forming around the region.



Local artist Rhys Fabris recently painted a new installation on a garage door at Corlette and the owner couldn’t be happier.

The artwork, featuring an Eastern Rosella and a banksia, is multidimensional despite appearing on what was once a plain white double garage door.

With its nod to the region’s local species, the garage door is proving to be somewhat of a traffic stopper, with motorists slowing down to enjoy the artwork.

Artist Rhys Fabris told News Of The Area, “While the planning stage takes some time the actual painting took around twelve hours to complete.”

The artwork was inspired by another of Rhys’ works, which appears on a garage door at Boat Harbour, which the Corlette property owner saw while out walking.

For those who choose to seek it out there are several art installations around the local area; from the amazing sculptures by Braddon Snape at Vantage Estate to the Sea Urchins at Nelson Bay Marina Foreshore by Kelly Anne Lees.

By Marian SAMPSON