Eddie Woo visits Orara High School

FROM the staffroom to the classroom, there are few names in mathematics which generate excitement in a school like Eddie Woo.

The highly-regarded mathematics educator visited Orara High School on Thursday, June 1, and engaged in interactive workshops with students and teachers



Mr Woo, whose approach to teaching the subject has inspired as many teachers as it has students, leads the Department of Education’s Mathematics Growth Team, an initiative of the NSW Mathematics Strategy.

The team consists of fourteen instructional leaders based in public schools across the state who support teachers to teach mathematics with engaging, effective and evidence-based strategies.

Trainer for the Mathematics Growth Team at Orara High, Jeff Mills, said this week’s visit demonstrates the team’s commitment to excellence in mathematics education.

“Mr Woo is known for his remarkable work in engaging students and driving interest in mathematics, and, as leader of the Mathematics Growth Team, he brings that knowledge to schools first-hand,” Mr Mills said.

“His visit to our school further strengthens mathematics education within our community and will amplify the impact of our expert teachers.”

Mr Mills is based at Orara High School for two years as an instructional leader in maths to work with students and assist teachers to engage in research into best practice to improve student outcomes.

The Head of Mathematics at Orara High School, Holly Wedd, said, “There has been a massive improvement in the students in their engagement and results.

“We’ve been introduced to a range of new teaching methods based on research which we’ve been implementing effectively.”

The aim of Mr Woo’s visit was to share his passion for mathematics to help students deepen their understanding of mathematical concepts while providing a unique opportunity for collaboration and professional development among teachers across the region.

In a workshop with students titled ‘What is maths all about?’, Mr Woo explored networks and connections in systems and linked mathematics to real world problems through a game.

He said the most important aspect of mathematics is the reasoning that stimulates thinking and understanding needed when working on a complex problem, telling students, “The answer is not the point.”

One of the students in the workshop said, “It was awesome!”

“He’s such a good speaker!”

Mr Woo also spent time with partner primary teachers across the Coffs Harbour Network of Schools during an after-school workshop which also strengthened the relationships between primary and secondary teachers in the area.

These workshops aimed to foster collaboration and promote the exchange of best-practice teaching methods, enabling educators to enhance their mathematics instruction to best suit the needs of their students.

By Andrew VIVIAN