Eden and Frankie Beanz walking 100kms for Paws For Sick Kids

EDEN Hookway-Jones, founder of Om Yeah Yoga in Coffs Harbour, is walking 100kms this month as part of the Paws For Sick Kids fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Sydney.

The fundraiser sees people and pet pooches hit the streets, aiming to walk at least 100kms over the month.



“I’m walking for a change,” said Eden.

While the athletic yogi would love to run the whole way, she says her body is calling her to walk and slow down into a mindful walk.

“I thought, ‘what better way to make it mindful, if I make it about others’,” she said.

She’s walking for the majority of it with her partner Simon’s family dog – Frankie Beanz.

“Frankie is a tiny toy cavoodle, and I must add, I say “majority” of the 100kms not because she won’t make it, but because she lives in our home part time – despite her size she loves a good old walk.

“Walking gives me time to process the world around me, to be able to actually think and hear my own thoughts.

“I am aiming to make it mindful, consciously aware of all the senses; feeling my feet on the earth or in my shoes, observing smells, sounds, sights and other things that maybe I wouldn’t notice if I was driving.

“I am also taking the time to be more aware of the dog and her needs, if she needs water or a break, or what she could be saying when other animals or humans approach.”

Eden and Frankie Beanz are walking from Middle Boambee to Sawtell, Murrays Beach Sawtell, North Wall at the Jetty, around Toormina and Boambee areas.

“Who knows where else!” Eden said.

“I am excited to see where the challenge will take us,” she said.

As of Day 6 the pair has walked 19.94 kms, with only 80.06 kms to go.

“I like that there is an endpoint, it will end at the conclusion of October, so I have a target to reach in my own time.

“This makes it achievable to walk more some days and if you have to miss a day, you can always make it up.

“It feels like it’s such a positive activity for me to bond with the dog, and to get me outside and I like that it is for others, and not just to simply get the dog outside to go to the toilet.”

Paws For Sick Kids was initiated in 2020 to support the families of children who are very sick.

It costs RMHC Sydney $160 per night to support each family staying at the House.

The goal is to raise 525 nights, that’s $84,000 so that sick kids and their family can continue to stay at RMHC Sydney for free.

“It’s such an amazing charity that has been doing great work for so many years,” said Eden.

If you’d like to do it yourself or read more, visit https://www.pawsforsickkids.com.au.

“If you’d like to donate, every little bit helps.”

To donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/764473804622265/10160176522542566/.

By Andrea FERRARI