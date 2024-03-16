Education Campus steps up to partner Coffs Eisteddfod for 2024 performances



THE COFFS Harbour Eisteddfod Society has proudly announced an important new partnership with the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) for 2024.

The CHEC consists of the Coffs Harbour Senior College, Southern Cross University and TAFE NSW.



As venue partner, the CHEC will provide unparalleled support for the vocal, drama, dance and instrumental disciplines, enabling access to state-of-the-art facilities.

The partnership enhances the quality, reach of the events, and reinforces the CHEC’s commitment to supporting the community.

“Having this support will allow Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod to be sustainable and to be able to continue with supporting our performing arts students, teachers and businesses,” Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod Society President Debbie Waters told News Of The Area.

The Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod has a long history of supporting students who have continued with their chosen performing arts career after competing at their local Eisteddfod.

“We are proud to be part of their performing arts ride, and to welcome back former dance competitors to present workshops with local students.

“It is wonderful to see students returning to their hometown mentoring and inspiring current students and sharing what they have learned and experienced within their career and training.

“It’s rewarding for the teachers and inspiring for our current students to see where their predecessors are now, and to see what can be achieved.”

A number of past Coffs Harbour Performing Arts Centre and Eisteddfod performers are forging international careers.

Having trained with Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance in London, Lily Potger is now with the Australasian Dance Collective.

Max Jones is a professional member of Ballett Zürich (sic) in Switzerland after attending the National College of Dance in Newcastle, then the Joffrey Ballet School in Chicago and Queensland Ballet.

Kit Thompson is performing with Australian Ballet.

Former CHEC student Ellie Waters has just completed a performing contract with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines in Alaska.

Several Coffs Harbour Performing Arts Centre students and Coffs Eisteddfod performers have presented workshops back in their former dance school.

Hannah Joseph (Contemporary Dance) attended the Sydney Dance Company’s Pre-Professional year, where she gained an advanced diploma.

Ella Gould (Classical Ballet) studied for three years with Queensland Ballet and is finishing her training with the Tanya Pearson Academy, while Molly Horseman (Hip Hop) has been teaching for four years including coaching at Australian National University and the University of New South Wales.

Molly has also danced in a hip hop crew with Movement Nation in Sydney.

According to Debbie, the body of experience these former students can share, and the inspiration they evoke in the youngsters, is priceless.

“It’s so encouraging to see our talented former students continue within the Performing Arts and using Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod for part of their journey and learning pathways.”

Looking ahead to Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod 2024, Debbie said, “Our Choirs, Drama, Vocal, Dance and Vocal disciplines are all currently open for entries, as is our Community National Character category, where we are hoping cultural performers from the community will take this opportunity to perform.”

Entries for the Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod 2024 close on Sunday 31 March 2024, visit www.coffseisteddfod.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI

