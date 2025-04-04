Edward Barns offers solo exhibition after Bundanoon retreat

FOLLOWING a successful and creatively inspiring artist residency at Bundanon in 2024, Nambucca Valley artist Edward Barns is launching his own solo exhibition at the Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville.

A creative showcase 20 years in the making, and the culmination of Barns’ artistic career so far, the exhibition is sure to delight audiences through its audacious use of colour and bold form.



“Ed is so prolific using his own signature intuitive-style employing bold colours and striking composition – definitely collectable,” Phoenix Youth Arts Coordinator Jack Hodges told News Of The Area.

“Bunadoon to Bowraville” is on exhibition at the Phoenix Gallery from 12 April to 5 May.

The artistic journey traverses the wildlife and landscapes of the South Coast and Mid North Coast, demonstrating a pervasive influence of the spirit of place upon the artist’s psyche.

The series he began at the residency at Bundanoon – an art museum and wildlife sanctuary on the South Coast – paved the way for the ongoing works, utilising the playful imagery and confident compositions that unlock an inner freedom for creative licence.

The flora and fauna experienced at home and at Bundanon are a feature of the new exhibition.

“I saw lots of wombats and kangaroos at Bunadon and at my place there are sugar gliders, wallabies, eagles and galahs that pique my interest,” Barns told NOTA.

Barns exudes a creative impulse that gives vent to the uncanny and an overwhelming sense of curiosity in regard toward the world around him.

By Kim SATCHELL