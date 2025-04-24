Egg-citing fun at Yarrahapinni Community House



FOLLOWING the success of the recent Teddy Bears Picnic at Yarrahapinni Community House in Stuarts Point, volunteers opened the facility and garden again on Easter Saturday to facilitate an Easter Egg Hunt.

“Our first Saturday trial opening of the Yarrahapinni Community House was great fun and with the holidays upon us we wanted to offer some fun activities for the kids,” said organiser Chris Parke.



The morning was blessed with brilliant sunshine as the children gathered to participate in craft activities, who were all treated to a goody bag of holiday treats.

Yarrahapinni Community House opens for trade on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9am to 2.30pm, and is partially funded by the NSW Department of Family and Community Services.

Funds are also raised through the sale of donated goods including clothing for all ages, books, toys, and household items through the on-site op-shop.

The facility also offers space for groups to host meetings or classes in the central common room adjacent to a fully functional kitchen and boasts a thriving back yard veggie garden managed by a sub-group of volunteers.

By Jen HETHERINGTON