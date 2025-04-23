Eleven candidates to contest Page as ballot positions locked-in



VOTERS in Page will choose from 11 candidates for the House of Representatives in the Federal Election on 3 May.

The Page electorate includes parts of the Coffs Coast, with its southern end following Lowanna, Coramba, Karangi and Korora locality boundaries.



Nationwide a total of 1456 candidates were declared by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) at public events across Australia on 11 April.

Of these, 1126 are contesting 150 lower house positions and 330 are vying for 40 Senate vacancies.

The AEC also revealed that a record 98.2 percent of eligible Australians (18,098,797) are now enrolled to vote, which represents an increase of 870,000 people (five percent) since the 2022 election.

The youth enrolment rate has also increased to 92 percent.

In order of how they will appear on the ballot paper, the candidates for Page are:

1. Richard Wells – Independent;

2. Donna Lee Pike – Trumpet of Patriots;

3. Wendy Backhous – Labor;

4. Kevin Hogan – National Party;

5. Jennifer Baker – Australian Citizens Party;

6. Luke Robinson – Greens;

7. Brenton Williams – Libertarian Party;

8. Andrew Grady – Family First Party;

9. Jordan Colless – Independent;

10. Peter Nottle – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation;

11. Josh Pianca – Shooters, Fishers and Famers Party.

No photo was available of Independent candidate Richard Wells or One Nation candidate Peter Nottle.