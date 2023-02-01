Elly Stig Golf Day raises $13,000 for Children’s Cancer Institute

RAISING $13,000 for the Children’s Cancer Institute, this year’s Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day was huge fun and full of heart.

“This day only happens once a year and the local community has always shown its support, which I am truly grateful for,” said Ray Stig, who created the day in 1994 after losing his granddaughter Elly to childhood cancer.

“We are only a small community and without them, we could not do what we do for the Children’s Cancer institute.

“I am so proud of the Valley that we live in.”

The big golf event, Sunday 8 January 2023, brought a beautiful sunny day, with 170 golfers making their way to Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course.

“In its 29th year, the day saw lots of laughs, colourful characters and even ‘Kiss’ turned up in all their grandeur,” said Raelene Squires, Ray’s daughter.

The Nambucca Heads Lions Club cooked up a storm for the hungry golfers who then stayed around for the twelve-item auction.

A special attendance from rugby league legend Greg Inglis topped the day off, with him donating a signed pair of his football boots that he wore when playing in England.

Another special item on the day was ‘Thor’s Hammer’ signed by Chris Hemsworth.

Balancing their best golf performance with lots of laughs, the players achieved great scores and satisfaction of a day well spent.

The presentation saw the following players receive their prizes.

The winning team comprised Heath Blain, Ryan Unwin, James Weimer and Ryan McKay.

Men’s Long Drive front 9 was won by Adrian Pierce.

Men’s Long Drive Back 9 winner was Jono Wilko.

Women’s Long Drive Front 9 winner was Talia Donovan.

Women’s Long Drive Back 9 was won by Di O’Leary.

Winner of Nearest to the Pin Front 9 was Neil Duffus.

Winner of Nearest to the Pin Back 9 was Daryl Black.

Surprising no-one with winning Best Dressed was the Never Been Kissed team, kitted out in all black, from wigs to toes.

Ray and his daughter Raelene would like to thank the whole community who back up every year to support the day, whether as a sponsor, a volunteer, golfer or to have fun bidding in the auction.

Together everyone helped raise $13,000 to the Children’s Cancer Institute which amounts to $446,000 through the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day since its inception 30 years ago.

The golfing fundraiser will be on again next year on Sunday 7 January, for its 30th year.

By Andrea FERRARI