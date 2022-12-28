Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day officially starts the year

THE year ‘really’ starts for Nambucca with the legendary Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day and Charity Auction, this being held at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club on Sunday 8 January 2023.

This is the event’s 29th year and the year little Elly would have been 30 years old.



“When Elly Marie Stig passed away on 1 July 1993, just three weeks before her first birthday we decided, with the consent of her parents, to hold a golf day in Elly’s honour and name it the ‘Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day’, with funds raised going towards Children’s Cancer research,” Ray Stig, Elly’s grandfather told News Of The Area.

Little could they have imagined that by the year 2022, they would have raised $433,000.

“At times I am asked why I got so involved and the answer is always the same.

“You only have to spend time in the children’s Cancer ward to understand that more help is needed and when you lose someone so young and so close to you, it’s time to act.

“When I see or hear of children turning the corner, I know it is all for the best to continue to raise funds for the worthy cause,” he said.

In 2007, at Sydney’s Darling Harbour, Ray was presented with the Benefactor Award from the Cancer Institute of Australia and was listed on the Children’s Cancer Institute of Australia Honour Board.

Ray’s daughter Raelene tells NOTA how the day runs.

“The new hit off times are 8am and 10.30am.

“Hopefully the times will encourage those who don’t want to get out of bed too early.

“To enter, you can contact the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Pro Shop.”

The day is a 4 person Ambrose with everyone of all ages welcome.

Prizes are awarded for Women’s and Men’s longest drive and nearest to the pin, as well as best dressed and best fancy dress.

There is a course raffle along with the main raffle.

“We have a trading table with a diverse range of items and then the big auction starts around 1-1.30pm,” Ray added.

“Refreshments are available on course and within the club, along with a barbeque lunch prepared by the wonderful Lions Club.

Ray and Raelene are indebted to the generous locals who support the event with auction donations and gifts.

“The day is made easier by the businesses and the many Individuals who support us each year.

“To name a few: the event location – Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, Trisley Betta Electrical, Nambucca Riverside Motors, Mid Coast Trucks, Maybee Honey, Matt Harvey Painting, Maurie Roberts from Roberts Real Estate, Foodworks Macksville, Nambucca Boatshed and Café, Pizza this Pizza that, Nambucca Heads Lions Club, Ritchies IGA Nambucca Heads, Coffs Harbour Jockey Club and Woolworths Nambucca Heads.

“There are many Individuals who help out on the day, and without them we would definitely struggle.”

Setting their sights on an awesome outcome, Ray said, “No target has been set, as we are always grateful to everyone who attends, but we believe the items for auction will go down as one of the best yet.”

These action items include a Liverpool jersey signed by Craig Johnston, a Carlsberg bike, a Barter Travel Card, a Race Day Package for Coffs Cup, signed Adam Gilchrist gloves, an Australian Cricket T20 signed bat and a Manly Sea Eagles signed print from the winning 2011 NRL team.

“If anyone is interested in sponsoring or donating towards our event, you can contact me, Ray Stig on 0408 837 927, where all donations no matter how big or small are so gratefully accepted.”

By Andrea FERRARI