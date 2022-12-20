Elvis Tribute at Medowie Social this Christmas Eve

THE biographical musical drama film Elvis The Movie, directed by Baz Luhrman, was released this year with rave reviews.

A whole new generation of Elvis fans have been born, with the movie grossing more than $52 million world wide.



What many of our residents might not realise is that we have an Elvis tribute artist right here in Port Stephens.

Elvis is always on the mind of Norm Bakker, who has been dedicating his tribute shows to the ‘King of Rock n Roll’ for more than two decades.

Norm is known for having the finesse and expertise to entertain any audience.

If you were not an Elvis fan before seeing Mr Bakkers Elvis tribute show, you will certainly be a fan afterwards.

Mr Bakker is bringing his Christmas show to the Medowie Social Club on Christmas Eve.

Singing some popular Christmas Carols, Mr Bakker will also be performing hits from many well known artists such as Tom Jones, Neil Diamond, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richards and many other greats.

The evening promises to be a great night of dancing and entertainment.

Mr Bakkers show will be held Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December 2022 from 7.00pm – 10.00pm.

Bookings are essential and can be made by contacting Medowie Social on 49818474.

Mr Bakker will also be performing at Hexham Bowling Club New Years Eve from 7.30 to midnight, with free entry for all patrons.