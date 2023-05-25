Emerald Beach Fair celebrates culture, local food and lots more

EMERALD Beach Fair Committee is busy building a bumper program for the village’s annual family event taking place on Saturday 3 June at Fiddaman Road and Emerald Beach Reserve.

“This year we are celebrating the resilience of a community, our multicultural connections and local history,” Sherrie Rutherford, Emerald Beach local and Chair of the Emerald Beach Fair Committee told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“In 2022 the fair attracted the most amazing turnout, far past the committee’s expectation and well above the number we anticipated.

“We listened to post event feedback, including having more food options, so this year we’re prepared.

“We will have an additional four local food vendors, on top of the six food vendors we had last year.”

They also listened to community feedback to offer more cultural activities.

“This year we will have a large Elders Tent; come and listen to local stories, have a look at the displayed artefacts, with opportunities for kids to paint boomerangs, try their hand at weaving and listen to the didgeridoo,” said Sherrie.

“Plus, we have an Emerald Beach Fair exclusive special treat, homemade damper and tea prepared by local Garby Elders.

“What better way to warm up the first weekend of winter,” she said.

The fair wouldn’t be the fair without the well-loved traditions which will be back in 2023; the ever-popular Pooch Parade and the Cake Baking Competition, back by popular demand, which will be judged by the local CWA.

There’s live music and entertainment from local talent on the main stage with family events on the ground with an all-day program, and over 30 local artisan stalls.

The fair begins at 8.30am with a Welcome to Country.

“Stay for a yarn and immerse yourself in our local Aboriginal history and culture at the Elders Tent.

“Come take a dip in the sea, graze your way through amazing food, take part in fun activities, recharge your soul with organised nature and historic walks, or bring your picnic and lay back listening to the best local live music with the waves crashing behind you and the sun setting,” said Sherrie.

Tempting those who like to “make an entrance”, Coffs Skydivers are offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win an exclusive tandem skydive, landing on Emerald Beach, for two lucky raffle winners.

Details are on the Emerald Beach Fair Facebook page.

The Emerald Beach Fair Committee has organised a Park’N’Ride, through a kind donation by the Seaview Tavern, that will operate approximately every hour between Woolgoolga, Sandy Beach and Emerald Beach, and will be in service throughout the day.

Forest Bus 372 will still operate during the day, with a temporary bus stop located on Fishermans Drive outside the bottle shop.

Residents impacted by the road closure have been consulted and are thanked for their patience and understanding whilst part of the road is closed for the fair.

The committee is run by volunteers, and all funds raised by the fair are part of a longer-term platform of giving back to the local community.

“Please let us know you are coming via the Facebook event so we can be sure to cater appropriately, and don’t forget your gold coin donation to grab a slice of the CWA judged best cake of the Emerald Beach Fair 2023,” said Sherrie.

The Emerald Beach Committee members are grateful for funding provided by the Multicultural NSW Government and Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

By Andrea FERRARI