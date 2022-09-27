Emergency Services Update for Myall Coast

AIDER Program

Did you know the NSW Rural Fire Service offers a one-off service to support some of our most at-risk community members to prepare their property?



The AIDER program is designed to assist elderly and disabled residents living in bush fire prone land in preparing their homes ahead of the fire season.

AIDER services can involve clearing the gutters, removing debris or thinning vegetation.

For more information or to register, visit the RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/aider

NSW SES Stroud Unit

Congratulations to Garry and Jono from the Stroud SES Unit on completing ‘Participate in a Rescue Operation’ training and receiving their qualifications.

PIARO is one of the foundation skills which prepares NSW SES Members for advanced skills training.

A representative from the Unit says Jono is progressing to Land Based and In Water Flood Rescue training and Garry will hone his existing In Water Flood Rescue skills by attending professional development training soon.

Marine Rescue

On Saturday 24 September, the wife and husband team of Angela (Radio Room) and Murray (Master Rescue Vessel PS30) combined to assist a distressed vessel in the Myall River.

At approximately 11:00am, Marine Rescue Port Stephens received a call from a distressed vessel indicating they were unable to start their motor.

At the time, a massive storm hit Tea Gardens dumping hail and rain on the persons on board the open runabout in distress.

Acting quickly, Murray assembled and briefed his crew and set off to assist while Angela maintained communications with the vessel.

The distressed vessel was found near the Singing Bridge at Tea Gardens and safely returned to Soldiers Point Boat Ramp.

By Tara CAMPBELL