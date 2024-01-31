Emeritus Professor Gisela Kaplan honoured with AM Award for work with native birds

EMERITUS Professor Gisela Kaplan has been recognised as an (Honorary) Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the General Division for ‘significant service to science education through research into animal behaviour’.

Professor Kaplan, who resides in Coffs Harbour, has been a staff member at the University of New England for many years.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On retirement, she was first awarded an honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) for exceptional contributions to scholarship and was then appointed Emeritus Professor to ensure her ongoing relationship with the university.

She completed her second, award winning PhD in the School of Veterinary Science at the University of Queensland (UQ) on Australian magpie vocal communication.

She also served for a decade, from 2010-2020, as Honorary Professor at the Queensland Brain Institute at UQ.

Through her career, she has published many scholarly articles and has authored 23 books, many award winning, including a number with Prof. Lesley Rogers, a neurobiologist and emeritus professor of neuroscience and animal behaviour.

However Professor Kaplan’s deep affection for nature has seen her undertake many activities outside academic work.

She has volunteered in wildlife organisation WIRES for 30 continuous years since 1994, raised orphaned nestlings and injured birds to be released back into the wild, and regularly given her time to advocate for native birds across Australia.

Professor Kaplan has been a regular voluntary contributor to ABC Radio National’s Overnight Program since 2008 – providing an hour of talkback just about native birds.

“In the second part of my life, I certainly discovered native birds and was intrigued and excited by what I learned,” Professor Kaplan told News Of The Area.

“Their behaviour made me realise how little we understand of the complexities of their communication, cognitive abilities and even of their emotions.

“Of course, to prove what it all means in a wider evolutionary and ecological context – to investigate this scientifically – is hard work but all the long hours of observation, study, writing and communicating with members of the public have been more than worth it.

“Be this in writing bird books for a general audience, teaching about native birds to wildlife groups, speaking extensively to the media, or being a Patron of the Bird Advocacy Foundation for innovative ways of safeguarding harvests and native birds at the same time,” she said.

“It is a very great honour to be recognised by this award because it implicitly supports a positive attitude to Australia’s wonderful birds.

“When we know something about our birds, it is easier to love and enjoy their company, and then we also want to see that no harm comes to them, auguring well for their survival.”

By Andrea FERRARI