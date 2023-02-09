Emily Lubitz, every singer’s favourite singer is coming to Bowraville

ON Thursday 16 February at the Bowraville Theatre, the artist that is often referred to as ‘every singer’s favourite singer’, Emily Lubitz, will deliver a one night only performance that will seal the iconic Bowraville Theatre’s place as a mecca for the greats of Australian performing arts.

Emily Lubitz will be the fifth of six incredible music events at the Bowraville Theatre presented by Archive Mid North Coast over the past six months.



Honing her craft while touring with indie-folk powerhouse Tinpan Orange for more than ten years, Emily has collaborated with such master musos as Paul Kelly, Martha Wainwright, Clare Bowditch in the past with stunning results.

However, it is her solo work that is most in demand.

In November last year Emily Lubitz released her debut EP ‘Begin Again’, a cleverly produced collection of tracks, all but one, ‘Foolish Kids’, written by her, that carries listeners across a range of vibes, from the sad and sweet of ‘Sinking Ship’ to the pure lush pop feel of ‘Like I Do’.

Given the length and breadth of her career it is almost deceptive to refer to Begin Again as a debut record as it implies she is just starting out when in reality Emily Lubitz already has a revered status in the industry.

The rave reviews her live performances have been getting have made this gig the most heavily anticipated of Archive Mid North Coast’s six concert series at the Bowraville Theatre.

Opening for Emily Lubitz at the Bowraville Theatre will be contemporary folk duo, Saije.

Already familiar in the Nambucca Valley, Saije toured relentlessly in the later half of last year and it will be interesting to see the impact of such an intense tour schedule on the stagecraft of this uber talented pair.

The doors at the Bowraville Theatre will open at 6:30 pm on Thursday 16 February for a 7:00 pm showtime and thanks to Archive Mid North Coast and the NSW Government’s Reconnecting Regional NSW – Community Events Program, tickets are only $5.

This concert is expected to sell out so secure your ticket by going to www.bowravilletheatre.com.au and follow the links to the Trybooking website.

By Mick BIRTLES