Empty Bowls fundraiser raises almost $5,000 for Pete’s Place Coffs Harbour



ALMOST $5,000 was raised for Pete’s Place in Coffs Harbour by Coastal Claymakers at their annual Empty Bowls event.

With members of the Coastal Claymakers group working hard to create numerous bowls in myriad designs, there was something to appeal to everyone.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The idea is that a person chooses a bowl to buy, which they then get filled with a tasty lunch – with all proceeds going to the chosen charity.

The event was held at the picturesque Riverside Pavilion at the Bellingen Riverside Cottages, North Bank Road, Bellingen back in October, and on Tuesday 4 December a delegation from Coastal Claymakers went along to Pete’s Place to make the cheque presentation.

Jane Northway from Coastal Claymakers told News Of The Area, “The generosity and sense of community filled hearts, bowls and souls as so many gave so generously, helping us to raise $4,833.67 which was handed over today to help those seeking assistance from Pete’s Place in Coffs Harbour.

“A huge thank you goes out to all those who responded to the invitation to help fill the bowls with home-made yummy food and to those who came to share a delicious lunch out of a local potters’ unique handmade bowl.

“Thanks also to the Happy Frog and Bishop Druitt College for your generous food donations,” she said.

“Thank you to the team at the TAFE Ceramics Department, Coffs Harbour, who generously gifted us their premises, clay, glazes, firings, time and energy and to all the TAFE representatives who came along on the day, and to all the wonderful community members who came along generally to support and buy a bowl to fill and share a lovely lunch on the day.”

Thanks was also offered to John Tuckwell, Melanie from Bellingen Floristry, Public Affirmations from Bellingen and Bunnings Warehouse for their support of the raffle, and to the musicians who played on the day, Sadin Silva, Sureyya and Mahi.

“Thank you to all these different communities for working so well together for such a great cause,” said Jane.

By Andrea FERRARI