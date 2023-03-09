Em’s F U Cancer fundraiser for Stars of Coffs Coast

THE F U Cancer weekend is a two-day event of fitness, fun, charity and community on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, organised by Em Pitomaki, manager at F45 Training Coffs Harbour.

Em is a contestant in the Cancer Council’s Stars of Coffs Coast event, and is partnered for the dancing fundraiser with Jade Naidu of Woolgoolga Performing Arts.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

As part of Em’s commitment to Cancer Council’s annual fundraiser, the effervescent people-person dreamt up an all-inclusive weekend of contests, coaching and high energy activity.

First up she got everyone on side creating Coffs Fitness Collective and setting up an Instagram page for communication.

The social media platform invites all fitness businesses and individuals to hop on board for this event and will be used for future group events across Coffs Harbour.

“Over Saturday and Sunday, you have the option of two different events. Or, why not both?” Em told News Of The Area.

“On Saturday you can expect to see food trucks, a coffee van and lots of health and fitness professionals from all around the Coffs Coast and on Sunday the focus is education.”

Saturday’s contest is a partner erg competition using the ski, bike and rowing ergs.

“All fitness levels are welcome; whether you go to CrossFit, F45 or do your workout at home.

“It’s all about showing up, enjoying the events and having fun all in the name of charity.”

The main event on Sunday is a seminar with a leading educator in all things ergs.

“They call her the Erg Queen.

“Jane Erbacher from Erg Army will be making her way up from Melbourne for the entire weekend.

“This seminar will not only help coaches but also athletes and members that would like to become more efficient and educated in using these three machines,” said Em.

For tickets and events visit www.coffscoasttickets.com.au/event/f-u-cancer-weekend-17688.

For Em’s donation page visit https://stars.cancercouncil.com.au/fundraisers/empitomaki.

The venue for the F U Cancer fundraiser is Coffs Coast Crossfit at Unit 10/84 – 90 Industrial Dr, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.

The event starts at 10am both days, 25 and 26 March 2023.

James Sanders, coach, manager and co-owner of Coffs Coast Crossfit, leapt at the opportunity to host the weekend event saying he’s always wanted to run something big from the gym, and this fits the bill perfectly.

Em thanks local sponsors Coffs Harbour F45, Coffs Coast Crossfit, Reel Social Haus, Jenna Ferrerira Health & Fitness, The Happy Spine, TPM Mid North Coast, Coffs Coast Mobile Lending, Empower Agency, FitStop Coffs Harbour, Energetica Massage, Nutrition Culture, Kirrin Singh, Photography, LiveFit Nutrition & Health, Village Pantry, Coast Creative Agency, Woolgoolga Brewing Co., Tango Juice Bar, Mission Training Crossfit Sawtell, The Coffs Chiro & Nambucca, Kind Brew Sawtell, Maggie’s Pet Co., Emerald Beach General Store, Ventoux Cycles, Hopwood Homes, Axis IQ and Hangry Wolf BBQ & Catering.

“All money raised throughout this weekend will go towards Cancer Council NSW and its world-class cancer research, prevention programs, advocacy, and support services to help those affected by cancer at every point in their journey,” said Em.

To contact Em, phone 0431 361 143, email pitomakie@gmail.com or visit @coffsfitnesscollective.

By Andrea FERRARI