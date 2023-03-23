Encore Drama Academy comes to Nambucca Valley

CHILDREN of Nambucca Heads and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to explore their performing arts creativity with the launch of the ‘Encore Performing Arts Academy’.

Hannah Date is an experienced drama and music teacher dedicated to providing opportunities for young people in regional areas.



Growing up in a country town herself, Hannah remembers well the lack of opportunities to explore her interests.

“The aim at Encore is to provide a fun and supportive space for young people to learn through the performing arts and grow their confidence in skills of communication, creativity and group work, all valuable skills that they can use for the rest of their day-to-day lives,” Hannah said.

“It’s so rewarding to help students reach new heights in their potential.

“Not only that but watching kids come out of their shell, whether you’re five-years-old or eighteen, I’ve seen it a lot.”

After years of teaching singing, acting, musical theatre, speech and drama at a busy city school, Hannah found herself longing for a change of pace and a new challenge.

She recently moved to the Nambucca Valley community with a vision to start this new academy and is excited to share her expertise and love for the performing arts with local youth.

While there is only one program on offer at the moment in Nambucca, Hannah has visions to host weekly classes in surrounding areas.

“I interviewed a handful of parents in the community and mostly found that they’re looking for extracurricular opportunities for their kids but find it such a pain to travel, so I’m keen to make these classes accessible and host them in various townships in community spaces around the Valley but I need expressions of interest first.”

Hannah told NOTA that she has much more to offer, such as classes in acting, voice, singing, and musical theatre, as well as a variety of programs for kids of all ages and skill levels.

Encore is a ‘Creative Kids’ provider which means you are able to redeem government vouchers by participating.

To express your interest in Encore Drama Academy, please visit www.encoreperformingartsacademy.com or email hannah@encoreperformingartsacademy.com.

By Jen HETHERINGTON