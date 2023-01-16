Encore! Michael Harvey, Gaetano Bonfante and Julie Lea Goodwin return for two Tea Gardens shows this February

HAVING delighted classical music lovers in Tea Gardens last November; Michael Harvey, Gaetano Bonfante and Julie Lea Goodwin will combine again for two exciting concerts in February.

Event organiser Michael Harvey said it is a return of the performers’ “best season ever”.



With outstanding tenor Bonfante again joined by the exceptional Opera Australia soprano, Goodwin, with Harvey on piano, this is a not-to-be-missed event.

“Gaetano and Julie Lea delighted our audience last time with their captivating program – the songs of Andrea Bocelli, selections from La Boheme, La Traviata, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, the Rodgers and Hammerstein songbook,” said Mr Harvey.

“‘Encore’ will repeat these and more from their amazing repertoire.”

Blown away by the quality of music on offer, local attendees at previous concerts featuring these performers have been generous in their praise.

“Their talent is breathtakingly next level,” said one, while another commented, “a fantastic performance, how wonderful for our community.”

For the convenience of locals, this time around there will be two concerts – Saturday February 18 at 5pm and Sunday February 19 at 3pm, at St Stephen’s Parish Centre, Witt St, Tea Gardens.

“As always, please arrive 30 minutes beforehand for your complimentary glass of champagne or juice,” said Mr Harvey.

“This is an event not to be missed!

“Please book early to avoid disappointment.

“Tickets are only $35 at BT’s for Fashion, Shop 11 Myall Quays Shopping Centre, Tea Gardens.”