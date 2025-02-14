Entries open for ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ at Ulong



ENTRIES are open for the fourth annual “Rumble in the Jungle Trail Run” at Ulong, where runners explore the rainforest and waterfalls of Bindarri National Park.

Distances range from a one kilometre (km) kids run all the way up to a 50 km ultramarathon.

The community event continues to grow in popularity, with 300 runners entered in the first week of entries opening.

President of Coffs Trail Runners Keelan Birch said the Ulong event was “getting more popular and more professional”.

“Last year we had around 300 runners on the day and there are already that many who signed up in one week which is amazing,” he said.

“We are seeing a lot of people running this event again and again as they love the community atmosphere and the scenery in Ulong and Bindarri National Park.

“We have many locals who have entered, but also many travelling from Brisbane and Sydney who are looking to explore the Coffs Harbour hinterland. “The word is getting out about this event”.

“Hikers are welcome in our shorter distances and we even have a kids race with kids activities.

“We just want to promote being active in a beautiful part of the world.”

While the event has doubled its capacity for 2025, the event is over 60 percent sold out and entries are selling fast.

