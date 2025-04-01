Entries open for Sculpture on the Farm



SCULTORS from across Australia are invited to submit their entries for this year’s Sculpture on the Farm exhibition.

Taking place from 29-31 August, this year’s event promises to be the biggest yet, featuring $57,000 in prizes across 10 categories and a stunning new venue.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With its rugged bushland and untamed beauty, Dungog Common will serve as the perfect backdrop for monumental sculptures, displayed along a carefully curated trail that weaves through the picturesque landscape.

Smaller, indoor works will be featured in a spacious marquee at the event hub, where visitors can explore a diverse range of intimate sculptures while enjoying local food, drinks, and entertainment.

“The event is shaping up to be an exciting blend of art, culture, and community, with something for everyone to enjoy,” organisers told NOTA.

Among the prizes is the $1,000 Local Artist Prize, sponsored by Dungog Shire Council.

“This special award aims to celebrate and support the incredible talent within our local artist community,” organisers said.

“Whether you’re an established sculptor or an emerging artist, Sculpture on the Farm offers the perfect platform to gain exposure, connect with art lovers, and showcase your work to thousands of visitors.

“This is an unmissable opportunity to be part of a major event in Australia’s contemporary art calendar.”

For more information and to enter, visit www.sculptureonthefarm.com.