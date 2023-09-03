Entries open to local artists for fine art exhibition

ENTRIES are called for as the Coffs Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) announces dates for its Fine Arts Open Exhibition at the Showground Art Gallery, running from Saturday 7 October to Wednesday 1 November.

Entries for the exhibition close on Friday 22 September, with the official opening and prize presentation on Sunday 8 October at 2:00 pm.



Local artists and CHCAG members are encouraged to enter.

“It’s an opportunity for artists to show their works and vie for prizes,” CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area.

“Thanks to the support of the CHCAG members, along with sponsors Sawtell Framing, Coffs Calligraphers, Guru’s Master of Indian Cuisine, Kadmium Art & Design, and the Book Warehouse, we are able to offer this Fine Arts Open Exhibition.

“There are five sections: oil/acrylic; watercolour; pastel; drawing; and open – which is any medium not covered in sections 1 to 4.

“First and second prizes will be awarded in each section, along with Highly Commended awards, and at the end of the exhibition the People’s Choice winner will be announced.

“The identity of the judge and the exhibition prize winners will be announced at the opening; we like to keep it as much under wraps as possible so it’s a surprise for the winners and attendees alike.”

The entry form, together with the terms and conditions, is available at the Coffs Harbour Showground Art Gallery, or online through the CHCAG website www.coffsharbourartsgroup.com or by emailing Maxine chcagtreasurer@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI