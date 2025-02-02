Environmental review available on Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk



MEMBERS of the community can now have their say on the Dorrigo Escarpment Great Walk, with the environmental review of the project now available online.

The $22 million project involves a proposed multi-day walk that will connect visitors to Gumbaynggirr Country and the wonders of Gondwana rainforests.



The proposed Great Walk is a four-day walking track that would span five suspension bridges and 14 viewpoints, starting at the proposed new Dorrigo Arc Rainforest Centre in Dorrigo National Park and finishing at the Bindarray Picnic Area in Bindarri National Park.

This challenging 44-kilometre walk along the remote and rugged escarpment of the Great Dividing Range would be suitable for those with some overnight walking experience.

Amenities proposed by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) include three hiker camps featuring bunk-style accommodation huts, communal gathering shelters, tent platforms and toilets.

“NSW north coast national parks are popular places to appreciate the ancient Gondwana Rainforests that stretch between north east NSW and south east Queensland,” said Russell Madeley, Director North Coast, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

“This proposed multi-day walk would be a practical way to help ensure that the region can sustainably manage an increase in visitors into the future, while minimising impacts on environmental and cultural values of these national parks.

“Public input will help make this Great Walk breathtaking and ensure that the landscape can be sustainably managed and enjoyed for generations to come.”

The review is available for public input until 24 February 2025 at https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/consult.