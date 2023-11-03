Ephemeral art and concrete poetry at Artists in the Garden





EPHEMERAL art and concrete poetry are the focus of Artists in the Garden’s November gathering.

True to its original purpose, the diversity of art and the talent of local artists continues to be celebrated at the final Artists in the Garden (AITG) event of 2023 on Sunday 5 November at Coffs’ Botanic Garden from 12-noon until 3pm.



“We are proud to be the launch of talented local singer songwriter Charlie Davis’ first debut single, ‘Our Hearts, Our Minds’,” AITG Director Tammy Mills-Thom told News Of The Area.

“Charlie will be supported by co-creator Corrie Wade of CW Music Academy.”

AITG Director James P Gilmour will lead an interactive and guided art experience entitled ‘Concrete Poetry’.

“Concrete poems are objects composed of words, letters, colours, and also use graphic space in its impact,” James told NOTA.

“We have a wonderful core of spoken word artists on the day, including Dianne Curran and Jaiden Whitton.

“We’ll create a contemporaneous artwork using the path from the entry pond to the pavilion.

“Everyone can join in by adding their own favourite words or simply by helping to put the artwork together,” said James.

“This is the last AITG event for 2023,” Tammy shared.

“To celebrate and honour the space which has given so much to public art, together we will create an ephemeral art piece using found objects from the garden; the finished creation will be a mandala of beauty and contemplation.

“People can also bring flowers, petals or natural objects from their own garden.”

Everyone is invited to join the Garden Party.

“Bring yourselves, your sense of fun and creativity, bring your own picnic and there’s coffee from Mmm Aunty’s Coffee cart – let’s celebrate art and life,” said Tammy.

The November event is a showcase for the full range of art, from music, to visual, spoken word, dance and everything in between.

“James and I have enjoyed bringing the event to the public throughout 2022 and 2023 – stay tuned for 2024.”

James offered thanks “to everyone who has gifted, sponsored, supported and given so much to public art over the last two years”.

By Andrea FERRARI