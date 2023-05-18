Eungai Public School Celebrates the Special Women in their Lives

STUDENTS and staff at Eungai Public School chose Friday afternoon, 12 May, to honour and celebrate the special women in their lives with an invitation to enjoy an afternoon tea at the end of a busy week.

An excited buzz was in the air since the event was announced on social media, “The students and staff welcome parents and caregivers attending this celebration.” Student creations.



An impressive selection of baked goods was prepared for display in the school’s charming, covered outdoor lunch area, complete with floral embellishments.

The students were happily tasked with cooking duties on the previous day, to produce delights such as pikelets with jam and cream, and colourful, artistically decorated cupcakes, all accompanied by tea or coffee.

Staff praised the student cohort, numbering 45, for their efforts and diligent attention to mindful attention, respect and cleanliness, as well as their baking skills.

As the children assembled for the event, teacher Dylan Harry held their attention with sincere recollections of the value of his Grandmother’s influence and instruction on his younger self, and the importance of respect, for ourselves and others.

Eungai Public School would like the community to know that the school will be hosting a ‘Biggest Morning Tea’ in aid of the Cancer Council on Thursday 25 May, all welcome to attend and support, and a reminder that ‘Smoking Ceremonies’ are held at the commencement of each school term.

By Jen HETHERINGTON